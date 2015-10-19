CLOSE
Whose Idea Was It To Make Beyonce Pose Seductively With A Chicken In Beat Mag?

Instagram Photo

Beyonce has had some crazy amazing photoshoots in her day, but her latest for Beat magazine definitely wins the title of strangest.

We’re not quite sure at what point the production team was like “oh hey, throw this chicken in the shot,” but clearly, it happened.

Because here’s Bey …

…looking flawless …

…next to a chicken.

Instagram Photo

Maybe there’s some underlying commentary here (although any time a Black person poses with a chicken, it immediately makes me raise my brow) and it’s just being lost on me. The theme was “Americana” but chickens are hardly unique to this country, right? So I’m just over here like, oh hey, that’s a cute chicken. But why?

Anyway, there is a whole lot of hullabaloo over how it’s her first print interview since 2013, but if this teaser is indicative of the rest of the article, there just isn’t much to get excited about. It’s Bey’s business-as-usual style of pageant-ready answers. Peep them below/

From Beat:

What does fear taste like?

Success. I have accomplished nothing without a little taste of fear in my mouth.

Which Beyoncé era would she go dressed as for Halloween?

Destiny’s Child Survivor era with the army fatigues. Or maybe Bootylicious with the gold tooth and pink tips in my hair.

What does she sing in the shower?

Holy Ghost by Kim Burrell

Does she Netflix or does she chill?

Netflix and chill.

What’s the last song that got stuck in her head?

Jugg by Fetty Was

What does she have on her pizza?

Extra tomato sauce and jalapeños.

The issue, chicken and all, is out October 21.

Instagram Photo

Whose Idea Was It To Make Beyonce Pose Seductively With A Chicken In Beat Mag? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beat Magazine , Beyonce

comments – add yours
Photos
