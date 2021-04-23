Suspect Arrested In Death Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams After High-Speed Chase

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The family of Jaslyn Adams breathed a small sigh of relief after their heartbreaking week, following the shooting death of the seven-year-old in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

On Thursday Chicago police officers captured a suspect in the deadly shooting after a high-speed chase that resulted in a car crash. Police were surveying the suspect in the western suburbs prior to the chase, according to NBC Chicago.

In an attempt to run from the police, the suspect fled in a vehicle where they eventually crashed on the Eisenhower Expressway and attempted to carjack another vehicle. During the confrontation he was shot in the arm by police and rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

“I’m just so overwhelmed,” Jaslyn’s grandmother Lawanda McMullen says. “I’ve been trying to call detectives (all day). It’s a bittersweet feeling. I don’t know how to feel right now.”

“I hope and pray to God that this is him,” McMullen continued. “We can live in peace, just a little bit, and have a little piece in our hearts and in our minds for ‘Pinky.’”

Police are still actively looking for additional suspects in the shooting. Police asked the public’s help in order to detain the suspects in the shooting which devastated her North Lawndale community. On Sunday gunmen opened fire in a McDonald’s drive thru, where Jaslyn and her father Jontae Adams were waiting for their order. Jontae was shot in the back and hospitalized, but has since been released. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

During a balloon release on Wednesday Jontae said he wanted nothing more than for the suspects to be caught.

“That’s my baby I just lost,” Adams said. “I got shot. My baby got shot six times.”

“I see my daughter face down in my car. Oh, I will never forget … I want my daughter’s killers locked up.”

“All these cameras, use them, use them. I want justice for my baby,” he continued. “I want my baby’s killers in jail.”

On Monday activists advocated for justice while also calling attention to the needs of community members which includes resources for employment, community care, and activities for the youth.

The family has launched a GoFundMe which surpassed it’s $10,000 goal in funds.

