‘He Destroyed His Credibility’: Judge Upholds 20-Year Sentence Of Ex-Cop Who Killed Walter Scott

The ex-cop who killed Walter Scott in 2015 will continue his prison sentence undisturbed. Michael Slager, a former North Charleston police officer, asked a U.S. District Court judge to overturn his 2017 sentence on the grounds of ineffective assistance of counsel.

CNN reported that U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel found the aid Slager received from his legal team “fell well within the bounds of reasonable professional competence and practice.”

Gergel rejected Slager’s request, saying that the ex-officer’s actions, not his legal team, garnered the sentence. The judge described the killing of Walter Scott as a “willful act of shooting an unarmed man in the back five times as he ran for his life.”

“What sealed petitioner’s fate regarding malice was not the language of his plea agreement or the performance of his defense counsel, but his own willful act of shooting an unarmed man in the back five times as he ran for his life,” Gergel wrote.
“Compounding these horrible facts was petitioner’s inconsistent and obviously false statements about the circumstances of the incident, with which he destroyed his credibility.”

Slager claimed that his first lawyer failed to inform him of an earlier pre-trial plea agreement. His former attorney also submitted a brief to support the ineffective assistance claim, alleging he relied upon the judge’s statement that the case was not one of murder.

A local ABC affiliate reported that Andy Savage was a prominent defense attorney in Charleston. While Savage claimed he failed Slager, the attorney tried to place part of the blame on the initial judge.

Gergel replaced U.S. District Judge David Norton after requesting that Norton recuse himself from the case. The claim of ineffective assistance of counsel comes after the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals denied his appeal.

Slager faced state and federal charges for the killing of Walter Scott. His state trial ended in a mistrial. Slager accepted the federal plea deal for dropping the state charges and two other federal offenses.

During a hearing, Gergel told Slager he did not find his claims of ineffective assistance of counsel plausible or credible.

Gergel’s decision came down the day before a Minneapolis jury found a former officer guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd. The jury also found Derek Chauvin guilty of two other lesser inclusive charges.

As Chauvin awaits sentencing, speculation mounts as to his strategy on appeal. On Friday, the Associated Press outlined possible grounds for appeal and strategy that Chauvin’s defense team could use.

There is some speculation that the defense could argue the case’s notoriety as preventing Chauvin from getting a fair trial. An Associated Press overview also mentioned the possibility that jurors may have felt pressured.

Change of venue factored heavily in the 1992 not-guilty verdicts in the cops who brutally beat Rodney King. Officials moved the case over 40 miles from Los Angeles to Simi Valley; a white suburb thought to be more sympathetic with the officers.

Amber Guyger, the former Dallas officer who killed Botham Jean in September 2018, filed an appeal looking to overturn her conviction. Less than two years into her 10-year sentence, Guyger is likely to argue that her “mistake” warranted a lesser charge. Guyger’s former attorney Toby Shook told a Dallas CBS affiliate that the former officer will probably argue that entering the wrong apartment warrants a finding of negligent homicide, not murder.

A three-judge panel will hear the appeal and make a decision.

UPDATED: 3:08 p.m. ET, April 21, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt on Tuesday when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. https://twitter.com/TIME/status/1384614198282530816?s=20 But the anomaly of a guilty verdict was far from enough to offset the apparent violent rite of police passage that is still thriving in 2021 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing. It should give any American citizen pause as a steady number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police In the wake of repeated brutality and police violence waged on Black communities, a 40-year-old Black man from North Carolina was shot and killed by police on Wednesday morning. https://twitter.com/WAVY_News/status/1384904119551397895?s=20 According to WAVY, the victim was identified as Andrew Brown, a resident of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Details are still being revealed about the shooting, but according to local law enforcement, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. as Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a search warrant. Brown, who was unarmed and a father of 10, reportedly exited the residence and drove away in his car when police fired a total of six to eight shots. Brown's family says that he did not hurt anyone prior to him being shot. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation and local authorities will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the shooting. A crowd of demonstrators began gathering near the area in protest. Brown's killing comes one day after the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd, and the shooting of Ma'Khia Wright, a 16-year-old Columbus, Ohio girl. Brown's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people.

