Khloe And Lamar Reportedly Giving Their Marriage Another Shot

In the wake of Lamar Odom’s health scare, the NBA star and estranged wife Khloe Kardashian have decided to call off their divorce, TMZ reports.

Khloe’s lawyer Laura Wasser reportedly appeared before a judge Wednesday to request a withdrawal of papers they had previously signed to end their marriage. Due to a backlog, their divorce had not yet fully been processed and signed.

The judge reportedly granted the couple’s request, meaning Khloe, who first filed for divorce in 2013, is Mrs. Odom once again.

According to multiple sources, Khloe has vowed to help Lamar through his recovery, which will likely take months.

Khloe recently released a statement thanking fans for their support.

The past week has been incredibly difficult. I am so thankful to family, friends, and fans, who have sent nothing but prayers and well wishes to Lamar. I also want to take a moment to thank everyone at Sunrise Hospital, including the amazing doctors and nurses for their kindness and diligent work. Under their amazing care, incredible strides have been made. You can never be prepared for an experience like this, but without the outpouring of love and endless prayers that Lamar has received and the strength I was given from my loved ones, it would have been difficult to endure. Thank you for your continued support. God is great!!!

Lamar Odom Through The Years Lamar Odom Through The Years LOS ANGELES, CA, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2012 – FILE – Clippers forward, Lamar Odom, during the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers game at Staples Center. 2 of 16 2. Lamar Odom Lamar Odom, a forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, received the Sixth Man Award on Tuesday, April 19, 2011 at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles. Some fellow team members, including Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant were there to congratulate him for his off the bench contributions to the team, which is currently in the playoffs hoping to capture another title. Odom 13 points per game when playing as a sub. 3 of 16 3. Lamar & Khloe Khloe Kardashian watches her husband, Lamar Odom, a forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, who received the Sixth Man Award on Tuesday, April 19, 2011 at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles. Some fellow team members, including Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant were there to congratulate him for his off the bench contributions to the team, which is currently in the playoffs hoping to capture another title. 4 of 16 4. Lamar Odom LOS ANGELES, CA  SEPTEMBER 28, 2012: Lamar Odom sits for his first interview as a Los Angeles Clipper during Media Day at the Clippers training facility in Playa Vista on September 28, 2012. 5 of 16 5. Lamar Odom & Elton Brand New Clipper Elton Brand(left) gets a hug from teammate Lamar Odom before today's press conference introducing Brand to local media at Staples Center on Thursday, June 28, 2001. 6 of 16 6. Kobe Bryant, Trevor Ariza & Lamar Odom Kobe Bryant (left), Trevor Ariza (middle) and Lamar Odom (right) of the Los Angeles Lakers are jubilant towards the end of the victory over the Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on April 12, 2009. 7 of 16 7. Lamar Odom Lamar Odom, forward, for the Los Angeles Lakers, palms a basketball while being videotaped during Lakers Media Day held inside the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo on September 29, 2008. 8 of 16 8. Lamar Odom Laker Kobe Bryant makes a surprise appearance at a press conference Friday, July 15, 2004 to greet new teammates Lamar Odom, left, Brian Grant and Caron Butler, far right. 9 of 16 9. Lamar Odom Lakers' (l to r) Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom, Kobe Bryant and Shannon Brown during the game. LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Apr. 12, 2011. 10 of 16 10. Khloe & Lamar NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are seen on April 30, 2012 in New York City. 11 of 16 11. Khloe & Lamar ORANGE, CA – JUNE 07: Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian make a personal appearance for 'Unbreakable Bond' at Perfumania on June 7, 2012 in Orange, California. 12 of 16 12. Lamar, Khloe & Kourtney NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are seen on April 23, 2012 in New York City. 13 of 16 13. Khole & Lamar LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 22: Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are seen at Los Angeles International Airport on July 22, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. 14 of 16 14. Kobe & Lamar Kobe Bryant, left, and Lamar Odom of the Los Angeles Lakers share a laugh together in between being photographed by NBA photographer Noah Graham during Lakers Media Day held at their practice facility in El Segundo on Monday, October 2, 2006. 15 of 16 15. Lamar & Yao Ming Rockets Yao Ming shoots over Lakers Lamar Odom for a basket in Game 1 in the semifinal of the NBA playoffs at he Staples Center Monday. 16 of 16 16. Lamar Odom & Anderson Varejo Lakers Lamar Odom grabs Cavaliers Anderson Varejo while batling for position under the basket at the Staples Center Friday. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Khloe And Lamar Reportedly Giving Their Marriage Another Shot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com