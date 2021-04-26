Contests
Text-To-Win Tickets to the Cincinnati Auto Expo

Cincinnati Auto Expo

Text EXPO to 71007 and you could WIN TICKETS to the Cincinnati Auto Expo (May 5-9, 2021).  To learn more about the Cincinnati Auto Expo visit cincinnatiautoexpo.com

The Cincinnati Auto Expo continues its reign as the city’s premier retail automotive industry event by showcasing the features and technology in new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers and hybrids from your favorite manufacturers through five days of family fun in the Duke Energy Convention Center!

Knowledgeable product specialists and retail dealer representatives are ready to help you explore new technology and performance features in a sales-free environment.

Must-see exhibits include the General Electric Credit Union Dream Machine Boulevard, the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Toyota Dealers Safe Travel Family Zone made up of educational and fun exhibits for kids, our Queen City Tailgate presented by the TriState GMC Dealers and much more.

