Cleveland Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of Teen Son

Officers responded to a report of the April 24 shooting just before 6:45 p.m.

Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting as 48-year-old Rosemary Hill.

According to police, Hill and her son had just returned home to the 3500 block of E. 76th St. Responding to a report of the shooting, police found Hill slumped in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head and chest.

Her son, age 13, was not injured during the attack.

While no suspects have been arrested, the search is on for two men who are said to have approached the vehicle before opening fire. A detailed description of the men has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.

US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OHIO

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

7 photos Launch gallery

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

Continue reading Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

[caption id="attachment_2994953" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MEGAN JELINGER / Getty[/caption] Dayton police report that 9 people have been killed and at least 27 injured after a mass shooting in the Oregon District at 1 a.m. Sunday. Mayor Nan Whaley confirmed the suspected shooter is also deceased after officers "put an end to it quickly." The mass shooting took place within 60 seconds. Police confirm they know who the shooter is but are not releasing information at this time. This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours

Cleveland Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of Teen Son

