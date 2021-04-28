It has been a tough month for Hip-Hop fans. Just one week after losing Yonkers rapper DMX, news broke that former Bad Boy artist Black Rob died of kidney failure at age 52. A memorial celebrating Rob’s life and music has been set for Friday (April 30), and will be streamed on Diddy’s REVOLT TV.
On Tuesday (April 27) artist and personal friend of Black Rob, Mark Curry, confirmed news of the planned memorial via Instagram.
“Join us as we gather to share our favorite stories and memories, to laugh and to cry in memory of our beloved Robert ‘Black Rob’ Ross,” Curry wrote in the caption. “We will always love you!! YouTube.com/RevoltTV.”
Rob’s health had been on the decline for some time now, and the rapper shared an update with fans just days before his passing.
“I’ve been dealing with this for five years,” Rob said in a video message. In addition to failing health, the rapper went on to detail his struggles with securing a home.
“Four strokes … I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this s–t is strange. It’s hard, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest. My side is killing me.”
Before signing to Bad Boy, Rob was part of a rap team named Alumni. His solo album, Life Story, debuted in 1999. The album featured the single “Whoa!” which went on to become his highest charting Billboard appearance.
Rob’s Homegoing Celebration will stream this Friday at 9 a.m. EST on REVOLT.
Dr Dre Gives Fans Update on Social Media
Dr Dre Gives Fans Update on Social Media
1.1 of 7
2.2 of 7
3.3 of 7
4.4 of 7
5.5 of 7
6.6 of 7
7.7 of 7
The Latest:
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Ohio Man In Viral Clip Threatening to Shoot Black Woman Now Faces Felony, Eviction
- Date Confirmed For Black Rob Memorial, Here’s Where You Can Watch
- Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have Been Set
- Willow Smith Releases New Track “Transparent Soul” With All The Pop-Punk Feels
- One Dead, 4 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At Group Of Children
- The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For $3 Million in Unpaid Taxes
- Researchers Find That Hip-Hop Music Leads To Better Surgical Procedures
- Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book Pro 360 & Galaxy Book Pro Are Geared For Mobile First Users
- Rep. Val Demings Defends Officer In Ma’Khia Bryant Death: He “Responded As He Was Trained”
- Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc
Date Confirmed For Black Rob Memorial, Here’s Where You Can Watch was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com