Bakari Sellers​ shares what we know about Andrew Brown Jr.​’s case and informs us of police shootings and body cam footage.  After Bakari Sellers demanded the bodycam footage to be released, he isn’t confident that it will be released.  He breaks down laws in North Carolina and shares what he knows about the officers involved in this situation.  He calls it the most unique circumstances he’s ever been in.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last June set off a whirlwind of protest nationally and across the globe. Fortunately, the tragic incident was caught on video. Chauvin actually being indicted and on trial for Floyd’s death for the past three weeks left Black people in the United States feeling extremely anxious and afraid that justice wouldn’t be served, again.  Even when there’s distinct video evidence that’s present, justice seems to always miss us when police officers are involved. To the relief of many, Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts including second-degree murder on April 20, 2021. Sadly, this outcome is a rarity when it comes to police officers, who are too often not held accountable for their filthy and abusive behavior inflicted on Black men, women and children across this country. Here are just six examples where the “peace officers” were the ones who inflicted harm and death on Black lives and got off with little to no punishment from the justice system—reminders that the fight for Black lives to matter like everyone else in this nation in the eyes of the law, must continue. Consider this list a reminder of the outrageous miscarriages of justice in recent years that make Chauvin going to prison bittersweet.

Bakari Sellers Talks Body Cam Footage & Police Shooting Laws With Andrew Brown Jr.’s Case [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

