Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Drew Sidora Explains Her Wig Gag Gift On Real Housewives Of Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Actress and the newest peach holder Drew Sidora is making her mark on reality TV. While many RHOA fans didn’t agree with her gag gift on the last episode, Drew says she’s here to stay. The Chicago native shares what she’s learned on her first season, her upcoming acting opportunities, and why she decided to bring a wig to Cynthia Bailey’s white elephant Friendmas event.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

4 photos Launch gallery

The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

Continue reading The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

Give me fashion, but make it dark. The ladies of ‘RHOA’ are all dressed to kill for the season thirteen reunion special as they stunned in all-black at the in-person reality TV affair. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Kandi Burruss teased fans, on social media, with her look, and let’s just say, the mistress has arrived! Kandi a.k.a Mistress Angel brought the heat in latex while giving us a look straight out a pin-up girl catalog. Despite her catty antics, LaToya gave us the entertainment we needed this season and she didn’t disappoint at the reunion with her feathery fashions. Toya initially claimed she wouldn’t be at the reunion because she was sick, but sis pulled it together and showed up to show out and defend her villain role. Marlo Hampton gave us major thigh action in a silhouette showing gown. Keep scrolling to see what the ladies wore! SEE ALSO: Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’ B.O.L.O Is Speaking Out On His RHOA Appearance, And This Is What He Had To Say… Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes' Most Memorable Reads On RHOA HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Drew Sidora Explains Her Wig Gag Gift On Real Housewives Of Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 4 days ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 month ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close