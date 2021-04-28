Telfar Clemens Dishes On New Bag Drop On ‘The Wendy Show’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Telfar Clemens, fashion designer and founder of Telfar Global, appeared on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to discuss his latest drop Telfar color drop, which will be available to the public on April 29th, 10am EST. This drop includes new colors for his coveted Azalea shopping bag.

Telfar’s fashion brand has been making major noise in the world of style with their one-off, sleek, unisex purses. The signature “T” embossed Azalea Shopping Bag is a hot item that usually sells out within minutes of its debut. The bag is popular among most black style influencers (If they have been blessed with a chance to snatch one before it sells out *insert eye roll*) and has been seen on the shoulders of trend-setting celebrities like Solange Knowles.

Telfar gleefully spoke to Wendy about the highly anticipated new Azalea Shopping Bag colors, and he gave her an exclusive, small fashion show to go with his commentary. His new bag drop will consist of a hot pink Azalea Shopping bag, a mint-colored Azalea bag, a popping blue Azalea Shopping bag which he referred to as the Painter’s Tape bag, and an eggplant-colored Azalea bag.

Telfar gifted Wendy with the hot pink large Azalea Shopping Bag, and she marveled at the color and the smooth inside of the vegan leather tote. Telfar will also be coming out with jeans, tank tops, sweaters, dresses, and Ugg boots, soon.

The Azalea Shopping bags range from $150-$257 (www.shop.telfar.net). Now if you will excuse me, I need to set my alarm and cue up my computer so that I can get one of these bags. Wish me luck!

