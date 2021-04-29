Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13: Black Excellence [Listen]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

In this episode, the ladies kick it off with Black excellence at the Oscars celebrating the big winners of the night! There were several viral moments of the week that the ladies undress including DMX’s homegoing service and Tyrese doing the unthinkable on Instagram! Find out their thoughts on all of this and more fun topics!

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to TheUndressingRoomPod.com for more information and for your chance to win $500 from Macy’s. Listen out for the keyword.

Don’t forget Mother’s Day! Check out our favorite items for the moms in your life at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13: Black Excellence [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 4 days ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 month ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close