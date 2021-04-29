TRIED IT: AMBI’s Daily Facial Moisturizer Is Perfect For Daily Sun Protection

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Whether you’re new to the skincare game or consider yourself to be a veteran like me, the overall goal is to keep your melanated skin in proper shape. While there is a lot of buzz around specific products, utilizing sunscreen in your routine on a daily basis is an absolute must. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not wise to skip out on sun protection since melanin-rich skin is more prone to hyperpigmentation and sun exposure can make it worse, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr.Hope Mitchell.

With that in mind, I always make it a point to use sunscreen even though I sometimes struggle to find the right formula to suit my needs. Some options come with the annoying white cast, a super-heavy feel, and may not pair well with makeup. Luckily, the AMBI Even & Clear Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30 ($14.99, Target.com)changed the game.

Aside from being Black-founded, this moisturizer is chock full of ingredients that works in our favor to keep our skin in shape. It features a combination of hyaluronic acid, acid, natural extracts, proteins, vitamins and SPF that comes together to protect skin from harmful UV rays and deliver lasting moisture. Not to mention, it’s also notorious for not clogging pores. And since it’s made with brown skin types in mind, sporting a ghostly complexion is not part of the equation.

Naturally, I needed to put this find to the ultimate test in my routine. I started off by cleansing and exfoliating my skin with the Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar ($12.99, Target.com). After applying the product with a sponge to my face, I let it sit for two minutes and rinsed it off. Next, I followed up with the Fenty Skin Fat Water Pre-Refining Toner Serum ($28.00, Sephora.com) to nourish and brighten my skin. Then, I smoothed on a small dot of InstaNatural Eye Serum ($20.00, Instanatural.com) to help keep my skin around the eyes bright and firm.

Now, I shift my focus to sunscreen. The AMBI Even & Clear Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30 combines the power of a moisturizer and SPF into one, which is perfect for paring down your routine. I applied two to three pumps to the palm of my hands and spread it evenly over my face. I loved how lightweight the formula felt and how easy it was to layer a skin tint over my face on my light beauty beat days. Best of all, my makeup stayed in place all day long.

As someone who lives for products that layer seamlessly on skin, this daily moisturizer comes in clutch. Not only is it budget-friendly, it’s formulated to suit all skin types. So if you want my final verdict, this 2-in-1 offering is worth adding to your collection.

DON’T MISS:

Advice From The Experts: How To Get Your Melanin-Rich Skin Ready For Spring

Are Pimple Patches A Must-Have Product For Your Skincare Routine?

5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials That Will Elevate Your Skincare Routine

TRIED IT: AMBI’s Daily Facial Moisturizer Is Perfect For Daily Sun Protection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: