2021 NFL draft tracker – Every first round pick 1-32

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 29 and runs until Saturday, May 1. The Draft will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, at multiple locations across downtown including FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami via Houston)- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

4. Atlanta Falcons- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5. Cincinnati Bengals- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

7. Detroit Lions- Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon

8. Carolina Panthers- Jaycee Horn, DB, South Carolina

9. Denver Broncos- Partick Surtain II, DB, Alabama

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dallas)- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

11. Chicago Bears (from New York Giants)- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

12. Dallas Cowboys (from Philadelphia via Miami and San Francisco)- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

13. Los Angeles Chargers- Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

14. New York Jets (from Minnesota)- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

15. New England Patriots- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

16. Arizona Cardinals- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

17. Las Vegas Raiders- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins- Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (FL)

19. Washington Football Team- Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

20. New York Giants (from Chicago)- Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

21. Indianapolis Colts- Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

22. Tennessee Titans- Caleb Farley, DB, Virginia Tech

23. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets via Seattle)- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

24. Pittsburgh Steelers- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

26. Cleveland Browns- Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

27. Baltimore Ravens- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

28.New Orleans Saints- Payton Turner, DE, Houston

29. Green Bay Packers- Eric Stokes, DB, Georgia

30. Buffalo Bills- Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (FL)

31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)- Jason Oweh, LB, Penn State

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Joe Tryon, LB, Washington

2021 NFL draft tracker – Every first round pick 1-32 was originally published on wfnz.com

