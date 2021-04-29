2021 NFL draft tracker – Every first round pick 1-32

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 29 and runs until Saturday, May 1. The Draft will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, at multiple locations across downtown including FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami via Houston)- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
4. Atlanta Falcons- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5. Cincinnati Bengals- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
7. Detroit Lions- Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon
8. Carolina Panthers- Jaycee Horn, DB, South Carolina
9. Denver Broncos- Partick Surtain II, DB, Alabama
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dallas)- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
11. Chicago Bears (from New York Giants)- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
12. Dallas Cowboys (from Philadelphia via Miami and San Francisco)- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
13. Los Angeles Chargers- Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
14. New York Jets (from Minnesota)- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
15. New England Patriots- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
16. Arizona Cardinals- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
17. Las Vegas Raiders- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
18. Miami Dolphins- Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (FL)
19. Washington Football Team- Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
20. New York Giants (from Chicago)- Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
21. Indianapolis Colts- Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
22. Tennessee Titans- Caleb Farley, DB, Virginia Tech
23. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets via Seattle)- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
24. Pittsburgh Steelers- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
26. Cleveland Browns- Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
27. Baltimore Ravens- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
28.New Orleans Saints- Payton Turner, DE, Houston
29. Green Bay Packers- Eric Stokes, DB, Georgia
30. Buffalo Bills- Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (FL)
31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)- Jason Oweh, LB, Penn State
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Joe Tryon, LB, Washington
