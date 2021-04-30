WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 30, 2021: FDA Proposes Menthol Ban — Voter Suppression in NC — African Prince Killed

News
1. A Kick in the Ash: FDA Proposes Menthol Ban

What You Need To Know:

For years, civil rights and anti-smoking organizations have been fighting to ban menthol flavoring by tobacco companies to entice smokers of color, especially Black folks.

2. Black Voters Matter Fights Voter Suppression in North Carolina

What You Need To Know:

Every Friday, What You Need to Know will feature the ongoing efforts of Black Voters Matter to inform and engage voters year-round. Check this section weekly for information on upcoming events in your city and ways you can be a part of the movement.

3. Coronavirus Update: SBA Launches New Grant Program for Restaurants Hit Hard By Pandemic

What We Need To Know: 

The Small Business Administration is beginning a new program to help struggling restaurants that have been impacted by the pandemic.

4. African Prince Killed By Police in Hawaii

What You Need To Know:

Hawaii, one of the most beautiful destinations in the U.S., has unfortunately suffered the loss of a Black man at the hands of police.

5. Alicia Thomas Serves Up ‘Grown Folks’ Treats with Lush Pops

What You Need To Know:

As the temperature heats up, Alicia Thomas is hard at work keeping her customers cool. Through her Atlanta-based mobile company, Lush Pops, Thomas offers a unique twist on frozen treats.

 

