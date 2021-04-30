News
HomeNews

‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s Cause Of Death Revealed, Tested Positive For COVID-19

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ma-Me Productions Presents: "Dear Frank" LA Premiere

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death, but according to his autopsy, that’s not what killed him.

TMZ reports the Friday star died from heart disease. The medical examiner said he had an enlarged heart with high blood pressure, poor circulation in his legs and coronary artery disease.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Lister was found dead in his Los Angeles home back on December 10 of last year. He was 62.

He was best known for his role as Deebo, the neighborhood bully, in the Friday film series. His acting credits also include roles in The Fifth Element and The Dark Knight. 

Array

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

13 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we begin 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Hank Aaron and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020

The Latest:

‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s Cause Of Death Revealed, Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 6 days ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 month ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close