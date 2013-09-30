CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

AM BUZZ: Beyonce’s New Vid; Stevie & Joseline’s Married Sex Life; Janet Looking To Adopt

0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce’s New Vid

bey-bob

Deets about Beyonce‘s new album have been tightly kept under wraps, but it appears that King Bey is working on new material. She was spotted shooting visuals for new music at a Houston roller skating rink this weekend, so says tweets from Amir Diamond.

He also tweeted a photo of the wardrobe selection:

UP NEXT: Stevie & Joseline Dish On Married Life

AM BUZZ: Beyonce’s New Vid; Stevie & Joseline’s Married Sex Life; Janet Looking To Adopt was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce , janet jackson , Joseline Hernandez , Stevie J.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close