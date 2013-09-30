AM BUZZ: Beyonce’s New Vid; Stevie & Joseline’s Married Sex Life; Janet Looking To Adopt

Beyonce’s New Vid

Deets about Beyonce‘s new album have been tightly kept under wraps, but it appears that King Bey is working on new material. She was spotted shooting visuals for new music at a Houston roller skating rink this weekend, so says tweets from Amir Diamond.

Guess it's not a rumor any more. I see @Beyonce, cameras, wardrobe, dancers & I hear new music! SO EXCITED!!!— Amir Diamond ♦ (@WhosYourDiamond) September 26, 2013

I cant describe the genre of what I heard. All I can say is its a FUN RECORD! Bey's in her own lane. Mid-tempo. Feel-good songs are BACK :-)— Amir Diamond ♦ (@WhosYourDiamond) September 27, 2013

He also tweeted a photo of the wardrobe selection:

