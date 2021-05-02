Arts & Entertainment
Chrissy Lampkin Shined Like A Goddess In A $3k Gold Dress At Her 50th Birthday Celebration

Chrissy Lampkin has kept a pretty low profile these days after her very public years on reality TV. But even though she’s been under the radar, she’ll gladly pop up every now and then to remind us that she’s still got it!

Last week, fans got a glimpse into her 50th birthday bash when she posted a sweet video of her and her long-time fiancé Jim Jones showing off their dancing skills as they two-stepped the night away.

Dressed in a gorgeous form-fitting gold dress with her hair in a long ponytail, Chrissy enjoyed time with family and friends as she brought in her personal new year at the party her boo threw for her.

The $3,685 Fannies Chiavoni Jennifer dress was made of an 18k gold plated brass metal mesh fabric. It also featured cut-out details at the back with a lobster clasp closure and deep plunging neckline that showed off the cleavage and hugged her in all the right places. She paired the look with matching gold, strappy heels, and minimal gold jewelry.

 

 

While the dress spoke for itself, Chrissy kept her face natural with a subtle beat that showed off her beauty and highlighted her glow.

 

 

Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones have been together for over 20 years and while many have speculated if they’ll ever officially get married, they’re making it clear that with or without the vows, their love is still as strong as ever! On the morning of her birthday, Jim shared an adorable video of him waking up the birthday girl to a lot of love and of course, diamonds.

“Happy bday boo @chrissylampkin,” he captioned the 1-minute video. “Let’s start the bday off with some water that @mazzanewyorkofficial.”

I know that’s right!

Chrissy Lampkin Shined Like A Goddess In A $3k Gold Dress At Her 50th Birthday Celebration  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

9 items
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
22 items
