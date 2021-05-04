Sports
HomeSports

Matt Rhule Recaps an Eventful Draft for the Panthers With Kyle Bailey

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

After an eventful NFL Draft for the Panthers which saw the Panthers tie 2 records from 1995 with the most picks in 11 and most trades in team history with 5 Matt Rhule dropped by to recap the weekend for the Panthers.

Chicago Bears v Carolina Panthers

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Matt started the interview by first discussing Luke Kuechly stepping away from being one of the Panthers scouts as he said it has to do with him just trying to settle down for a while as he went straight into scouting after playing at an elite level for nearly a decade can be a hard transition.

New York Jets v New England Patriots

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

Kyle then took his attention to the first-round draft pick in South Carolina DB Jaycee Horn as Kyle asked why they didn’t take a QB at 8 as Matt stated it was a decision between picking another QB at 8 or drafting Jaycee and Sam Darnold whom they acquired in a trade and they still think can be a very elite QB so the math made sense for Rhule and Fitterer. When it came to Jaycee Horn Matt said that he will be competing alongside the rest of the corners for a starting spot in 2021 as Rhule sees a lot of elite traits in Horn.

 

Matt Rhule Recaps an Eventful Draft for the Panthers With Kyle Bailey  was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close