After an eventful NFL Draft for the Panthers which saw the Panthers tie 2 records from 1995 with the most picks in 11 and most trades in team history with 5 Matt Rhule dropped by to recap the weekend for the Panthers.

Matt started the interview by first discussing Luke Kuechly stepping away from being one of the Panthers scouts as he said it has to do with him just trying to settle down for a while as he went straight into scouting after playing at an elite level for nearly a decade can be a hard transition.

Kyle then took his attention to the first-round draft pick in South Carolina DB Jaycee Horn as Kyle asked why they didn’t take a QB at 8 as Matt stated it was a decision between picking another QB at 8 or drafting Jaycee and Sam Darnold whom they acquired in a trade and they still think can be a very elite QB so the math made sense for Rhule and Fitterer. When it came to Jaycee Horn Matt said that he will be competing alongside the rest of the corners for a starting spot in 2021 as Rhule sees a lot of elite traits in Horn.

Matt Rhule Recaps an Eventful Draft for the Panthers With Kyle Bailey was originally published on wfnz.com

