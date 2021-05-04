News
HomeNews

NJ Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives Matter Demonstrators ‘Terrorists’

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the height of injustice demonstrations relating to police brutality in 2020.

Last week the Hopewell Township accepted the resignation of Officer Sara Erwin after unanimously voting in agreement.

“Last night as I left for work I had my two kids crying for me not to go to work. I don’t think I’ve ever felt the way I did last night,” wrote in a June 2020 Facebook post two weeks after George Floyd’s death.

“And then I watched people I know and others I care about going into harms way. I love my police family like my own. So when you share posts and things on Facebook I’d really appreciate if you’d THINK before doing so. I’ve seen so many black lives matter [sic] hashtags in these posts. Just to let you know – they are terrorists. They hate me. They hate my uniform. They don’t care if I die.”

Erwin faced disciplinary action along with a fellow officer, Sgt. Mandy Grey, who was suspended for six months and demoted after writing in agreement on Erwin’s post. Both have at least 20 years of experience in the field, and are now fighting to appeal the actions taken against them.

“The fact that she supported her position as a fellow officer, that was the reason that they actually suspended her,” Frank Crivelli, an attorney representing the women told The New York Post.

“They’re trying to make an example out of them, and in my view, they’re pandering to the far left,” Crivelli said of the township’s decision,” he continued.

Grey wasn’t the only town official to face disciplinary measures. A total of six Hopewell Township employees, five from the police department were placed on leave for agreeing with Erwin’s post.

After Erwin’s post, the township’s leadership apologized to community members for the incident, but public outcry along with a suit alleging racial discrimination within the department prompted quick action.

“As the matter is in active litigation, the Hopewell Township Committee, the Hopewell Township Police Department and the Hopewell Township staff will have no further comment at this time,” a Hopewell Township Police spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Post.

SEE ALSO:

Fire Chief Who Urged Cops To ‘Stop Responding To These Black Neighborhoods’ Is Placed On Leave

Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After Trying To Cash In On Her Death

Police killings 2020

109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

109 photos Launch gallery

109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 3:08 p.m. ET, April 21, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt on Tuesday when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. https://twitter.com/TIME/status/1384614198282530816?s=20 But the anomaly of a guilty verdict was far from enough to offset the apparent violent rite of police passage that is still thriving in 2021 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing. It should give any American citizen pause as a steady number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police In the wake of repeated brutality and police violence waged on Black communities, a 40-year-old Black man from North Carolina was shot and killed by police on Wednesday morning. https://twitter.com/WAVY_News/status/1384904119551397895?s=20 According to WAVY, the victim was identified as Andrew Brown, a resident of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Details are still being revealed about the shooting, but according to local law enforcement, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. as Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a search warrant. Brown, who was unarmed and a father of 10, reportedly exited the residence and drove away in his car when police fired a total of six to eight shots. Brown's family says that he did not hurt anyone prior to him being shot. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the investigation and local authorities will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the shooting. A crowd of demonstrators began gathering near the area in protest. Brown's killing comes one day after the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd, and the shooting of Ma'Khia Wright, a 16-year-old Columbus, Ohio girl. Brown's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

NJ Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives Matter Demonstrators ‘Terrorists’  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 week ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close