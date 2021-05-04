CLOSE
“Did you know? Moneybagg Yo’s real name is Demario Dewayne White Jr.,” wrote Music Choice on the side of the screen to curious fans. “Police as hell… what the f*ck wrong with y’all, Music Choice? Appreciate the love but damn! Talking about, did y’all know his real name?”
Appearing in the comments, Drake decided to make fun of Moneybagg Yo for his government name, writing, “DD White mayne,” next to four laughing emojis.
Twitter Gives Mostly Positive Props To DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled' Album
20 photos Launch gallery
Twitter Gives Mostly Positive Props To DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled' Album
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
Drake Makes Fun Of Moneybagg Yo’s Real Name was originally published on wiznation.com