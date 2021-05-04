News
DJ Khaled ft. Lil Wayne & Jeremih “Thankful,” Dave East ft. Mary J. Blige “Know How I Feel” & More | Daily Visuals 5.4.21

DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne remember their days as children and Dave East burns some weed to cope with it all. Today's Daily Visuals.

If you’ve kept up with DJ Khaled’s career you’d know he’s come a long way from being a DJ to one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment industry, but in case you didn’t he’s gonna remind y’all today.

Giving viewers an idea about how long his journey to superstardom has been in his visuals to the Lil Wayne and Jeremih assisted “Thankful,” Khaled recalls being a child handing out mixtapes to neighbors while Wayne remembers writing rhymes when sitting on the tub. Who hasn’t written raps while in the privacy of a bathroom?

Dave East meanwhile links up with Mary J. Blige to get his classy on and for his clip to “Know How I Feel” sparks a blunt and kicks back on a therapist’s couch. Them joints be hella comfortable.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Drag-On, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and more.

DJ KHALED FT. LIL WAYNE & JEREMIH – “THANKFUL”

DAVE EAST FT. MARY J. BLIGE – “KNOW HOW I FEEL”

DRAG-ON – “PEEK A BOO”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “ALL BLUE RACKS”

DON TOLIVER – “WHAT YOU NEED”

VINCE ASH – “RL JUMPSUIT”

JESSIE WARE – “PLEASE”

AI BENDR – “COFFEE”

YN JAY – “COOCHIE LANGUAGE”

KENNY MASON – “4EVER”

