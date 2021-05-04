News
2 Chainz And Actress Bella Thorne Compare Jewelry Backstage At Trillerfest [Video]

Bella been thuggish on the low.

2 Chainz album release party

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / ATLPics.Net

When 2 Chainz shows up he makes sure to show out. During a festival booking he and Bella Thorne flexed their jewels and it was all water.

As spotted on Page Six the Atlanta rapper performed at Trillerfest last week. While hanging backstage he bumped into actress and Only Fans star Bella Thorne after his performance. The two skipped the formalities of the the usual celebrity small talk and fast forwarded right to a friendly flex off. The I Still See You Star noticed Drenchgod’s iced out wrists which had several Cartier bracelets (which start at around $3,000), some other chunky bangles and an iced out watch.

Her attention quickly went to his fingers where he had a Cartier Panther yellow gold openwork head ring which goes for a cool $22,000. “That’s what I’m really talking about,” she said in approval. Surprisingly she came prepared with not one but two diamond encrusted Rolex watches. Later on the two would be seen sharing a blunt together as they discussed the benefits of being members of the “Diamond Gang”.

You can watch their 2 Chainz and Bella’s exchange below.

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

2 Chainz And Actress Bella Thorne Compare Jewelry Backstage At Trillerfest [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
Close