It started off as a regular day for Special K’s son Nick, but it ended in a crazy situation.  He went to service a woman’s house, cleaning her air ducts on her home when she went into labor.  Nick was stuck between a rock and hard place when he had to decide whether to drive her to the hospital, wait for the ambulance, or try to deliver the baby himself.

Listen to this crazy storytime that turned into a miracle.

STORYTIME: Special K’s Son Went To Clean Air Ducts But Accidentally Delivered A Baby! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

