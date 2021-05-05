Saweetie Gives Vintage Fashion Realness On The Cover Of W Magazine’s Music Issue

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie gives us a high dose of vintage realness in the latest issue of W Magazine’s Music issue. Styled by fashion architect extraordinaire Zerina Akers, the Icy rapper donned looks from the 1960’s era.

In a post to the magazine’s Instagram page they wrote, “Presenting the second cover star of our Music Issue: the sensational @saweetie. After a tumultuous year during which the rapper went viral for her hit single ‘Best Friend’ featuring Doja Cat as well as a very public breakup, Saweetie is committing to no one but herself. “I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody,” she says. “And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke.” At the link in our bio she opens up about embracing her independence, her plans for global domination, and the shocking twists and turns on her path to fame—some of which actually took place during our shoot.”

In this issue, Saweetie created a beautiful style story that proves fashion is an intricate part of her journey. The rapper explains in the interview that she creates a mood board for the kind of life she wants to live. “In quarantine, I did a lot of mood-boarding,” she says. “I had mood boards for fashion, music, and lifestyle. Lifestyle would be, what kind of cars do I want to have? What kind of house? When do I want to have kids? If I want to be a fashion girl, how far do I go with that? If you want to be successful, you have to be detailed in life.”

Looks like Saweetie plans to go far with this fashion thing – as she should. In another shot, she wore a sequins Gucci gown with pasties over her nipples. In another W Mag post, they noted that the rapper exclaimed, “This is icy!” when she saw the ensemble. It’s clear that someone with her confidence would be able to pull off such a racy look with such style and grace.

You can read more of Saweetie’s interview on WMagazine.com. In the meantime, what do you think of the color. Did our Icy girl do her thing on this cover?

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie Shows Off Her Bikini Body & Blonde Knotless Braids

Saweetie Teams Up With Quay To Drop ‘Icy Sunglasses’ Just In Time For Summer

Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works And We Can’t Wait!

Saweetie Gives Vintage Fashion Realness On The Cover Of W Magazine’s Music Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: