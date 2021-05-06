News
HomeNews

Birdman Says Cash Money Records Makes $20-$30M Annually From Masters

The longtime music mogul recently shared the number during a podcast appearance.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil Wayne's "Funeral" Album Release Party

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty

Birdman, the co-founder of the successful Cash Money Records empire, recently shared that the fruits of his label’s labor are still plentiful and abundant. In a recent interview, the music mogul says that the outfit rakes in millions of dollars off its master recordings across its stable of artists.

Bryan “Birdman” Williams sat down with Wallace “Wallo” Peeples for his Where’s Wallo podcast and video series. With his signature confidence and calm demeanor, the Cash Money honcho made several mentions of his legacy, the early beginnings of him and his brother Ronald “Slim” Williams’ foray into the music biz, and hoping to get the company valued to a billion and more.

However, an interesting portion of the conversation occurred when Birdman said to Wallo that the label still generates between $20 to $30 million annually off master recording royalties alone.

Hop to the 7:20-minute mark of the video below to hear Birdman discuss the value of owning one’s master recordings, licensing music for use, allowing his work to be sampled, and more.

Photo: Getty

Birdman Says Cash Money Records Makes $20-$30M Annually From Masters  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close