News
HomeNews

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Won’t Run for Re-Election

"With Atlanta in my heart and Georgia on my mind,"- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Eight Dead After Shootings At Three Atlanta-Area Spas

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will not run for re-election this year.

On late Thursday night (May 6), the Democratic Mayor made the announcement that she has no plans to seek re-election as the city Mayor this year. Citing that while she still intends to make a difference, the next season of her life will not include being in the office of the Mayor, and she added that the decision was an emotional and difficult one to make.

“As (husband) Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor,” Bottoms wrote in a letter published online. “While I am not yet certain of what the future holds, I trust that my next season will continue to be one full of passion and purpose, guided by the belief that within each of us is the power and responsibility to make a positive difference in the lives of others.”

While she didn’t list her reasoning for coming to the shocking decision, Bottoms did reveal that her decision was not based on an inability to fundraise, a belief that she wouldn’t win again, or fear of competition in her bid for a second term as 60th mayor of Atlanta.

“I have engaged in several elections, facing multiple candidates, and never once have I cowarded from the competition,” Bottoms continued.

The move is a shocking reversal for Bottoms, a mayor with a rising national profile who had launched her reelection campaign and held a fundraising event featuring President Joe Biden in March,  which was the first headlined by the president since taking office raising over $500,000 for Bottoms’ reelection bid.

Bottoms wrote in the letter she is “not yet certain of what the future holds,” and she is confident she could win if she ran for reelection.

“It is my sincere hope that over the next several months, a candidate for mayor will emerge whom the people of Atlanta may entrust to lead our beloved city to its next and best chapter,” she wrote.

The decision creates a wide-open mayor’s race this year and is likely to open the door for a slew of new candidates.

Check out Mayor Bottom’s full statement below or click here.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Won’t Run for Re-Election  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close