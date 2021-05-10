CLOSE
According to NBC4i, after images leaked online, the Columbus Crew SC confirmed Sunday that a new logo for the club is coming. The Columbus Dispatch is also reporting the team may change its name to Columbus SC and keep “The Crew” as a nickname.
An image of the potential new logo was posted online Sunday by SportBusiness correspondent Bob Williams.
The team’s Twitter account posted the below video Sunday afternoon.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- This Milwaukee 5-Year-Old Didn’t Deserve To Die Over A Slice Of Cheesecake…
- NBC Pulls The Plug On 2022 Golden Globes Amid Diversity Shake Up
- Oklahoma Governor Puts Feelings Over Facts By Signing Anti-Critical Race Theory Law
- Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star’s Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia
- Cincinnati: A Woman Shot In Over The Rhine
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 11, 2021: Fed Funds on the Way — ‘Do or Die’ Voting Rights — Six Vaccine Doses at Once
- He Had Time: Bradley Beal Says Kent Bazemore Is A “Straight Lame” Following Hamstring Comments
- Niecy Nash: Would Love To Star In P-Valley
- Nicki Minaj Teases A Comeback Via Instagram
- Cincinnati: The Cicadas Are On Their Way!!!
The Columbus Crew Changing Team Name and Logo, Fans Upset was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 100.3: