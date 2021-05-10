Arts & Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet Wearing $50 Pink Crocs

“She’s back” and “Nicki” are trending to Twitter right now thanks to Nicki Minaj posting two new photos that sent the Barbz into a frenzy.

After taking some time to enjoy motherhood, Nicki appears to be hinting at her return with the series of pink photos simply captioned “Friday.”

Nicki, who typically wears high-end designers like Fendi (with whom she had a capsule collection), the ‘Queen’ rapper posed in pink bejeweled Crocs and Loewe shades.

As recently reported on TheNeighborhoodTalk, Nicki and Rihanna recently started following one another on the ‘gram sparking rumors the duo might be working on an upcoming collaboration.

Thanks to a fan campaign on social media, Nicki’s song LLC, off her 2018 Queen album, reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap charts and sent her straight to the top of the trending tab on Twitter.

The Barbz have taken to Twitter to express their excitement for the head Barbz return and their reactions are hilarious per usual.

Apparently Crocs is also having the best day ever. According to Nicki Report Daily, the retailer saw a major jump in searches after Nicki’s post.

Nicki’s classic pink Crocs cost $49.99 while her Loewe glasses run about $340.

Nicki Minaj Swagged Her Son Out In A $500 Fendi Onsie

Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months With This Sweet Maternity Photo

Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet Wearing $50 Pink Crocs  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

