News
HomeNews

Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00

His Nike samples went under the hammer last month.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Lavin: Paris Fashion Week Menswear A/W 2009

Source: Michel Dufour / Getty

The masses prove once again they miss the old Kanye West. His 2010 custom bag has resold for a cool $55,000.

As spotted on High Snobiety one of the rapper’s most famous accessories has just landed a new owner. Last week Yeezy’s custom Goyard backpack was sold for half a ticket via Justin Reed’s online boutique consignment shop. How the “All Of The Lights” MC came to securing the bag is described on the site as “while Kanye West and his girlfriend, Amber Rose, were in Paris during the 2010 Paris Fashion Week, West picked up his 1 of 1 ‘Robot Face’ Goyard Backpack that he designed. The 1 of 1 Goyard backpack is just one of the many limited edition pieces that West has accumulated in his closet.”

This is not the only Goyard piece that the Chicago native had made famous. Back in 2009 he made street style history when he was photographed with his crew, which included Don C, Virgil Abloh and Fonsworth Bentley, outside of the Comme des Garçons fashion show in Paris. While the infamous photo taken by Tommy Ton gave the world big metrosexual energy it would also turn the Hip-Hop world on to the Goyard brand. This moment would also provide the inspiration for the South Park “Fishsticks” episode.

Kanye West collectibles have been high demand within the last couple of months. In April his Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototypes from 2008 sold for a record-breaking $1.8 million via private sale which made the pair the most expensive sneakers ever.

 

Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 month ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close