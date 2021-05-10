Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Watch: Kevin Hart Stars In Netflix’s Fatherhood Premiering Father’s Day Weekend [Trailer]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kevin Hart Fatherhood Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Kevin Hart stars in Netflix’s Fatherhood based upon a true story from Matthew Logelin’s book, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love. The film follows Hart in this heartwarming, comedic and emotional story as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix during Father’s Day weekend celebrating fathers, who are actively and lovingly caring for their children.

The official trailer for the film debuted today. Hart is joined by a talented all-star cast including Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Frankie R. Faison, Anthony Carrigan and Paul Reiser, Melody Hurd, and Deborah Ayorinde. The Paul Weitz directed film explores the challenges Hart’s character faces raising his young daughter.

In the film’s trailer, Woodard’s character, Mary, suggests that Matthew, portrayed by Hart, find his way back home to be surrounded by family who would help him raise his young daughter. She goes on to say, “You think you can do this but you can’t.” His powerful response, “You’re right, I can’t but I’m going to do it because I’m a father.”

The uplifting film is set to premiere exclusively to Netflix on June 18. Watch the full trailer below and find more details about the film here.

Watch: Kevin Hart Stars In Netflix’s Fatherhood Premiering Father’s Day Weekend [Trailer]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 month ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close