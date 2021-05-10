NBC Cancels 2022 Golden Globes, Says HFPA Must Fix Its Diversity Issues

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes.

The decision comes amid a Hollywood Foreign Press Association that’s marred with controversy over a lack of diversity. This is due in part to a Los Angeles Times investigation that raised ethical questions about the HFPA and its absence of Black members. After that investigation, the HFPA promised to bring in Black members.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement Monday. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

The network said if the organization “executes on its plan,” it is “hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The Golden Globes are the main source of income for the HFPA. According to a 2018 report in Variety, NBC was paying $60 million for broadcast rights in an eight-year contract that runs through 2026. It’s unlikely the Globes can move to another network under the terms of the NBC agreement.

This year’s Globes also hit a record-low of 6.9 million viewers, down 64% from the 18.4 million people who watched the January 2020 ceremony.

Source: USA Today, CNN

