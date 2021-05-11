LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bradley Beal isn’t here for subliminal disses.

#NBATwitter has been real spicy, thanks to Bradley Beal. The Washington Wizards all-star wasn’t too pleased with an apparent shot from Golden State Warriors player Kent Bazemore. So how did we get here? Well, while talking with the press on Monday (May 10), Bazemore took a dig at Beal while praising his teammate Steph Curry’s stellar performance in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Forty-nine points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up,” Bazemore pointed out while smirking. “Y’all gotta do some research on that.”

While putting in work and scoring 50 points during his Saturday performance against the Indiana Pacers, Beal suffered a hamstring strain.

Beal caught wind of Bazemore’s comment and said in a tweet, “I don’t do the subliminal’s !!!!!!!”

Beal wasn’t done there. He added further tweeted, “@24Bazemore you don’t know me or shit about me bruh!!! You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats what’s yo type do!!”

But wait… there’s more, Beal called out Bazemore for “goofy shit.”

Beal’s wife Kamiah Adams also got in on the fun and retweeted a tweet of a screenshot of Bazemore’s stats with the caption, “I’ll just leave this right here… Sometimes, your best bet, is to just shut. *corn emoji*”

This is all happening while Bazemore is currently playing, so when he picks up his phone, he will be greeted by many tweets from Beal and fans clowning him for his comments.

Yikes.

You can peep more hilarious reactions to Bradley Beal clapping back at Kent Bazemore in the gallery below.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

He Had Time: Bradley Beal Says Kent Bazemore Is A “Straight Lame” Following Hamstring Comments was originally published on cassiuslife.com