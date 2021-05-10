Arts & Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Teases A Comeback Via Instagram

Following her first Mother’s Day as a mom, Nicki Minaj is back to work already. The Pink Friday MC brought it back to the essence of the Barbie aesthetic in her pink office with matching pink Crocs, pink Richard Mille watch, and pink heart-shaped pillows covering what appears to be her bare body.

Close