Cathy Hughes sits in for the tea and gives her commentary on what’s going in with Gary’s Tea. Wendy Williams and her new man Mike Esterman have called it quits. “She deserves to be with someone who may have more time,” Esterman told Page Six. Ms. Hughes then cleared up some details about herself that were featured in the Wendy Williams movie. In other news, Porsha Williams is engaged, and Ms. Hughes uses that to ask Rickey about his dating life.

Gary’s Tea: Cathy Hughes Spills Tea On Wendy Williams & Blasts Rickey’s Dating Life [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com