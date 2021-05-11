News
Hypebeast Alert: New Supreme x Timberland Collaboration Is Here [Photos]

Construction boots in the summer vibes.

Two of the most beloved brands in Hip-Hop are joining forces once again. Supreme has announced a new capsule with Timberland.

Supreme has worked with the Stratham, New Hampshire company on a new drop for spring 2021. Included in the collection is a dual branded Anorak pullover with a zipper fastening near the abdomen area. The jacket is available in four colors and is dually branded with a blended logo on the front and back. As expected we get a set of matching track pants to match with the jacket.

Also in the mix is a nod to the 90’s with painter denim pants. The cut is baggier fit and features the traditional tool loops with deeper and wider rule pocket on right leg, double tool-and-cell pocket on left leg, and extra-large back pockets. To pair with it we get a set of crewneck sweaters that feature contrasting colors on the ribbing and the combined logo on the chest.

Lastly there are some headwear accessories also available in the form of a camp cap and beanie. The Supreme x Timberland spring 2021 collection will be available starting May 13th and available in Japan May 15th. You can see more from the drop here.

Photos: Supreme

