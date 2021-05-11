Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been shy about his feelings on the police force in America and his latest project is living proof.
The former NFL quarterback is working on a new book arguing for the abolition of policing and prisons. He takes on the role as editor on “Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons,” which is set to be released in October. It will feature a series of over 30 essays, including one from Colin himself.
The book will be available in hard copy, audio book and e-book, according to Kaepernick Publishing.
“The omnipresent threat of premature death at the hands, knees, chokeholds, tasers, and guns of law enforcement has only further engrained its anti-Black foundation into the institutions of policing,” Kaepernick said in a statement.
“In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police. The abolition of one without the other is impossible.”
Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, was the first player to take a knee during the national anthem to spotlight racial injustice at the hands of police. The former 49er has become a social justice advocate since his time away from the league. In 2018, he signed a multi-million dollar deal with Nike to be the face of their diversity campaign.
Colin Kaepernick calls to “abolish the police” in upcoming book was originally published on wfnz.com