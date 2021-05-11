LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been shy about his feelings on the police force in America and his latest project is living proof.

The former NFL quarterback is working on a new book arguing for the abolition of policing and prisons. He takes on the role as editor on “Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons,” which is set to be released in October. It will feature a series of over 30 essays, including one from Colin himself.

The book will be available in hard copy, audio book and e-book, according to Kaepernick Publishing.

“The omnipresent threat of premature death at the hands, knees, chokeholds, tasers, and guns of law enforcement has only further engrained its anti-Black foundation into the institutions of policing,” Kaepernick said in a statement.

“In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police. The abolition of one without the other is impossible.”

Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, was the first player to take a knee during the national anthem to spotlight racial injustice at the hands of police. The former 49er has become a social justice advocate since his time away from the league. In 2018, he signed a multi-million dollar deal with Nike to be the face of their diversity campaign.

Colin Kaepernick calls to “abolish the police” in upcoming book was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 100.3: