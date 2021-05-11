Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In An All-Red Bodysuit And We’re Here For It!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sherri Shepherd has been showing out on social media over the last few weeks and has no plans of slowing down any time soon! Our good sis is here to remind us every chance she gets that she’s still got it, and we’re here for it!

Only a few weeks after celebrating her 54th birthday and her major weight loss journey, the comedian and talk show host took to social media again to post her amazing figure, flawless beauty, and stunning smile and she looks GOOD! Rocking an all-red V’Che Label bodysuit, she posed showing off her newly snatched waist, toned arms, and sculpted legs. She paired the monochromatic look with leopard print flats, subtle makeup, and her straight dark hair parted down the middle. She posted the hot look to her Instagram page, captioning the photo series, “red is the new black but this black is so full of magic.”

And just in case fans missed her on Instagram, she took to Twitter to share the same images there as well making sure that everyone on the social space is privy to such beauty.

The 54-year-old entertainer’s new look comes after she (like most of us) experienced major weight gain during quarantine and as she recently told PEOPLE, “I put on weight and realized I needed to get back to the basics again, which was a lifestyle change.” She explained that the weight gain (and her son) motivated her to get back on her keto diet and begin intermittent fasting, leading her to surpass her initial weight loss goal of 15 lbs, then 20 lbs, and most recently 35 lbs.

“I had already been off sugar for two years; so I then made the difficult decision to give up dairy, pork, and beef,” she continued in PEOPLE. “I love eggs with avocados, onions and peppers, and grilled chicken and salads. I love to make kale chips as a snack. I also started cooking my meals, which has made a huge difference because I know exactly what ingredients are in the food I prepare.” All of Sherri’s hard work is absolutely paying off because according to her, “at 54, this is best she has ever felt,” and we love to see it!

