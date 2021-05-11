RHOA’s Falynn Breaks Silence On Husband’s Engagement to Porsha Williams

Arts & Entertainment
Porsha Williams Hosts Reign

Source: Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty

On Monday, Simon Guobadia announced his engagement to ex Falynn’s Real Housewives of Atlanta costar, Porsha Williams. He and Falynn have yet to finalize their divorce, though they reached a settlement last month, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. 

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” Falynn said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

was originally published on wiznation.com

