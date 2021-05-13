The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced new guidelines for fully vaccinated people and it looks like the face mask is a part of the past!
Following the CDC announcing outdoor removal, they now have allowed fully vaccinated people to ditch the mask all together in a new announcement made on Thursday (May 13th).
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing, “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.”
However, there are still requirements to wear masks during travel. That’s on buses, trains, planes and public transportation. Per the CDC director, guidance for travel will be updated as science emerges.
Source: CNN
The Latest:
- Stacey Abrams Novel ‘While Justice Sleeps’ Will Get A Television Adaptation
- ‘The Game’ Is Once Again Getting A Reboot With Wendy Raquel Robinson And Hosea Chanchez Set To Return
- ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Lauren Morelli
- H.E.R. Shares Her Biggest Influences, Winning An Oscar, & Upcoming Acting Opportunities [WATCH]
- Text to Win a Skyline Gift Card
- CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Don’t Need Face Masks Indoors or Outdoors
- Philonise Floyd Shares What We Will Learn About George Floyd On TV One’s Sins Of The City [WATCH]
- Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes
- Who Has The Best Food In Houston?
- #JusticeForPamelaTurner: Civil Rights Leaders Organize Rally On Second Anniversary Of Her Death
CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Don’t Need Face Masks Indoors or Outdoors was originally published on 92q.com