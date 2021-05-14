Kerby Jean-Raymond Set To Make Historic Debut At Paris Haute Couture As First Black American Designer

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When Kerby Jean-Raymond launched Pyer Moss back in 2013, his main vision was to change the social climate of our times by reflecting it through experimental designs and collections that told powerful stories from lookbook to runway. Following a big win last year via the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, our boy Kerbito will soon expand his fashion empire to even more historic heights as he will soon be the first Black American designer to present during Paris Haute Couture Week.

After receiving the official invitation by way of the Chambre Syndicale, Kerby will present Pyer Moss for the Fall/Winter 2021/2022 Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture Collections going down this July. Not only marking Pyer Moss’ premiere invitation to the show, it also marks Kerby’s first Haute Couture collection overall. Based off his work alongside Reebok, which led to the iconic sports lifestyle brand naming him a creative director, it goes without saying that we’re in for some super dope designs when more details on the Pyer Moss Haute Couture Collection presentation are released in June.

Pyer Moss has seen some serious popularity in the fashion world lately, especially following Vice President Kamala Harris wearing the designs during Inauguration Week. In addition to the Haute Couture news, the brand will in fact be returning to New York Fashion Week this September after a two-year hiatus due to obvious pandemic regulations.

Famous Pyer Moss supporters in the past have included Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Saweetie, Colin Kaepernick and even VOGUE head honcho Anna Wintour herself. With that said, we can’t wait to see how Kerby pulls this one off for the Black fashion world and our culture as a whole. Congrats, fam!

