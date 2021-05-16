Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Discusses The Story Behind DMX’s Final Interview 

05.16.21
DMX TVone Uncensored

Source: TV One / TV One Uncensored

On March 16, TV One’s Uncensored featured what is now the last formal interview of late, great rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons. TV One is owned by Urban One, whose founder Cathy Hughes is who pushed the button on making the episode come to the television as soon as possible in the wake of Dark Man X’s untimely passing.

The moving episode, which also featured commentary from X’s ex-wife Tasheera Simmons, The Lox rapper Styles P, his mother and more, was years in the making. Five of them, actually.

Explains Ms. Hughes (watch above), “We asked him the first year, he said ‘No.’ We asked him the second year, he said ‘No.’ Third year…’No.’ Fourth year, we didn’t ask him. Fifth year, he called us. Three weeks before he died. And he said, ‘Were we still interested?’ and we said ‘Oh heavens yes.’”

With DMX being a God-fearing rapper, it’s no stretch to say it sounds like divine intervention as far locking DMX for an interview. Any and all fans will tell you that X delivered in sharing his soul-stirring life’s journey that included being a known robber in Yonkers to skyrocketing to Hip-Hop superstardom, all while remaining true to himself and where he came from.

Fortunately for the world, DMX was in the right space to share.

Added Ms. Hughes, “[DMX] was so comfortable, so open. He talked [for] three and a half hours on camera for us.”

DMX passed away on Friday, April 9, at just 50-years-old. X’s final interview for Uncensored happened three weeks before his death.

Rest in power DMX.

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Discusses The Story Behind DMX’s Final Interview   was originally published on hiphopwired.com

