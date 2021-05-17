Feature Story
Here’s What You Need To Know For Tax Day 2021 From Jini Thornton [WATCH]

It’s Tax Day 2021, and Jini Thornton is helping you out with your tax return.  If you owe money, she explains the best way to pay off. your balance and the easiest ways to file.  She breaks down different tax services like Turbo Tax and Credit Karma and gives tips on making filing your taxes easier.  Thornton also analyzes tips on asking for a deadline if you need more time while filing.

 

Here’s What You Need To Know For Tax Day 2021 From Jini Thornton [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
