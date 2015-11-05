Your Weekend Begins Here!

You excited for today’s show? We have a special in-studio guest for the “Thursday Night Special” so let’s get it started. #Lovers #TuneIn and #TurnUp those speakers. Call into the studio at 844-258-8762 with your requests and comments. Like our Facebook page at Love And R&B with John Monds and comment there if you can’t get through. Tonight’s scenario: Rita has a great job, a new home and a boyfriend of 2 years. They have had great conversations over the 2 years and on several occasions Rita has mentioned that she would like to have a dog one day. Her boyfriend never said anything about her having a dog or any other concerns. Now, her boyfriend is saying the dog must go or he will? She likes the company of them both, what should she do in this scenario?

Written By: Love And RnB with John Monds Posted November 5, 2015

