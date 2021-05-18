Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That Keep Her Fresh-Faced And Moisturized

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross is sharing the beauty secrets that have kept her skin hydrated, dewy, and timeless. The 48-year-old actress and haircare entrepreneur has a well-curated beauty regimen that has every woman running to their nearest beauty retailer.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Tracee detailed both her morning and evening routine. She starts her day by cleansing her skin with Retrouvé’s Luminous Cleanser Elixir ($75.00, www.BlueMercury.com). She also uses a customized serum treatment from her facialist Terri Lawton, as well as the Biologique Recherche’s Le Grande Serum (www.ShopRescueSpa.com). She completes the routine with Biologique Recherche’s Le Grande Crème (www.ShopRescueSpa.com), a couple of drops of the brand’s T.E.W.L. Oil (www.ShopRescueSpa.com), and just a few taps of Yon-Ka’s Phyto-Contour Eye Firming Creme ($58.00, www.DermStore.com) for hydrated and lifted under-eyes.

Tracee’s routine, while detailed, shows that moisture is the key to a healthy glow. Between drinking 6-8 liters of water per day, and using oils and serums on her face, she maintains a constant flow of hydration.

As for her nighttime routine, Tracee removes any makeup worn through the day with Bioderma’s Sensibo H20 ($14.99, www.DermStore.com) and Shiseido’s cotton pads ($12.00, www.DermStore.com). She does a complete cleanse with CosMedix Benefit Cleanse ($39.00, www.DermStore.com).

A healthy skin regimen goes a long way. The age-old saying, “Black don’t crack,” is true, but it also requires work on our end. Drinking water, removing your makeup, and keeping your skin moisturized will have you glowing brighter than a teenager.

DON’t MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fashionable Solo Trips Teach Us A Thing Or Two About Dating Yourself

Tracee Ellis Ross Adds A Treatment Collection To Her Pattern Beauty Brand

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Ulta As Diversity And Inclusion Advisor

 

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That Keep Her Fresh-Faced And Moisturized  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 month ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close