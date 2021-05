LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Regina Hall are getting the Flossy Posse back together. That’s right, a Girls Trip sequel is reportedly being discussed. In a recent interview with Tamron Hall, Queen Latifah revealed a sequel could arrive sooner than we expect.

