LAPD Investigating T.I., Tiny Over Sexual Assault, Drugging Accusation

LAPD authorities are investigating rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris of the R&B group Xscape, in reference to an allegation of sexual assault and drugging which reportedly took place in 2005.

Black Music Honors 2019

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Los Angeles Police Department authorities are investigating rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris of the R&B group Xscape, in reference to allegations of sexual assault and drugging.

According to The Daily Beast, investigators launched a probe in April following the accusations of a woman identified as Jane Doe. The alleged assault took place in 2005.

The woman claims she was approached by a man handing out club flyers in a mall and later attended an event where she was introduced to T.I. and Tiny. After digesting two drinks, the woman says she was offered a sip of Tiny’s Patron drink and was invited back to the couple’s hotel room, along with other women at the club.

Doe says she engaged in unwanted sex acts, one of which she verbally remembers telling the rapper “no” after he allegedly used his toes to enter her vagina. She claims she fell ill after and rushed to the bathroom where she vomited. The next morning she remembers waking up with a sore and irritated vagina.

Her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, also represents a total of 11 accusers, 8 of whom say they were victimized by T.I. and Tiny including claims of sexual assault, drugging and kidnapping. Three accusers, including one man, allege they were victims of “terroristic threats” made by the couple.

In March Blackburn sent five letters to law enforcement authorities in Georgia and California, urging an investigation into his clients claims.

A second woman who enlisted Blackburn named Rachelle Jenks filed a report with the law enforcement authorities in Las Vegas earlier this month. Jenks claims she was drugged and trafficked by T.I. in Nevada, California and Florida in 2010 over the course of three days. Blackburn told The Daily Beast that it’s unclear if police authorities there have launched a probe like the one in Los Angeles.

T.I. and Tiny have denied the claims on social media and through their lawyer Steve Sadow, who categorized the accusations as a “sordid shakedown” earlier this year. The couple claims that a transparent investigation cannot be concluded unless the woman publicly identify themselves, an action which many persons who claim they are victims of sexual assault face difficulty doing, especially in cases where their alleged victimizers are notable public figures.

In a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sadow claims that the couple has not been contacted by any law enforcement.

“Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD ‘accuser’ has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations — or even examine them,” Sadow said.

“Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an ‘accuser’ who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.”

Production on T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 show has been halted until findings for the investigation have been reached.

LAPD Investigating T.I., Tiny Over Sexual Assault, Drugging Accusation  was originally published on newsone.com

