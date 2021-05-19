Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

DaBaby, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At Lollapalooza

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
young thug stretch summer jam

Source: young thug stretch summer jam / young thug stretch summer jam

After COVID-19 forced Lollapalooza 2020 to cancel, it would appear that the festival will be returning this summer, taking place in Chicago’s Grant Park from July 29th to August 1st. With tickets officially going on sale today, Lollapalooza has come through to unveil their stacked lineup, which features more than a few notable hip-hop stars in the mix.

We’re looking at Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Brockhampton, Kaytranada, Limp Bizkit(!), Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti, Saint JHN, Freddie Gibbs, EarthGang, Sa-Roc, Rico Nasty, Mick Jenkins, Iann Dior, Polo G, Jack Harlow, $uicideBoy$, and more.

DaBaby, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At Lollapalooza  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 4 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 month ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close