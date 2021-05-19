DaBaby, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At Lollapalooza

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After COVID-19 forced Lollapalooza 2020 to cancel, it would appear that the festival will be returning this summer, taking place in Chicago’s Grant Park from July 29th to August 1st. With tickets officially going on sale today, Lollapalooza has come through to unveil their stacked lineup, which features more than a few notable hip-hop stars in the mix.

We’re looking at Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Brockhampton, Kaytranada, Limp Bizkit(!), Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti, Saint JHN, Freddie Gibbs, EarthGang, Sa-Roc, Rico Nasty, Mick Jenkins, Iann Dior, Polo G, Jack Harlow, $uicideBoy$, and more.

