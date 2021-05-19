News
HomeNews

Joyner Lucas “Zim Zimma,” EARTHGANG “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 5.19.21

Joyner Lucas knows some cool celebrities and EARTHGANG kick it at home. Today's Daily Visuals.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
EARTHGANG & Jean Childs Young Middle School Community Garden Announcement + Community Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Joyner Lucas is one of the most overlooked and underrated rappers in the rap game and though many don’t mention him when talkin’ about the Hip-Hop’s toughest lyricists, the man is still riding like a boss regardless of who doesn’t recognize.

For his latest visuals to “Zim Zimma,” Joyner links up with Mark Wahlberg to cruise around town before eventually conversing with the likes of George Lopez and P. Diddy. Hella funny stuff here.

With the “Lemon Pepper” instrumental all the rage these days, EARTHGANG are the latest artists to give the beat a twirl and in their clip to their “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” kick back in an apartment while giving us their two cents on the Boi-1da produced beat.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Allblack featuring Mozzy and Peezy, Larry June, and more.

JOYNER LUCAS – “ZIM ZIMMA”

EARTHGANG – “LEMON PEPPER FREESTYLE”

ALLBLACK FT. MOZZY & PEEZY – “WAR STORIES”

BIG. D FT. HOFFA-FLITO, BRUSE-WANE & INNOCENT? – “BOSS MOVE”

LARRY JUNE – “WAIT ON ME”

TOBE NWIGWE FT. FAT NWIGWE – “FYE FYE”

Joyner Lucas “Zim Zimma,” EARTHGANG “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 5.19.21  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 4 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 month ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close