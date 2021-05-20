Disney+ Will Give Penny Proud A Gay Bestie & Introduce Same-Sex Dads On ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Anybody that watched the hit Disney Channel series The Proud Family during its original run in the early 2000s is surely excited to see the upcoming series reboot coming to the Disney+ streaming platform. To add an extra bonus for those that are extra progressive out there, it’s now being reported that gay dads and a feminine male best friend for Penny Proud will all be present in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The official Disney+ Twitter account broke the news, writing, “New crew coming through” and introducing us to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by none other than exuberant actress Keke Palmer. With that intro also came her parents, Barry & Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Star Trek star Zachary Quinto and Pose standout Billy Porter.

Adding even more inclusiveness from the LGBTQ community, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also feature socialite EJ Johnson as a character named Michael Collins that shares his flamboyant style and overall persona. This character is described as the male best friend of lead character Penny Proud, which might be a replacement for fan-favorite Sticky Webb due to Orlando Brown not returning for obvious reasons to anyone that’s had access to the Internet over the past few years.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will see majority of the main cast getting back together, including Tommy Davidson’s Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker returning as Trudy Proud and JoMarie Payton coming back as the beloved Suga Mama amongst others.

With The Proud Family reboot introducing alternative character storylines into the mix, maybe we’ll see the same thing happen on other shows trying to do the same thing… *cough* Lizzie McGuire reboot *cough*

Take a look at Disney+’s pride-filled new additions to The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Disney+ Will Give Penny Proud A Gay Bestie & Introduce Same-Sex Dads On ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: