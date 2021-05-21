Lifestyle
Nicki Minaj’s Stunt Game On The ‘Gram Game Is Strong

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

Nicki Minaj at the Diesel Store

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Nicki Minaj took a break from music to enjoy motherhood and marriage, but the queen is back and heads must roll. Ever since the ‘Beam Me Up Scottie’ rapper jumped back onto the scene, dropping new and beloved old music, she’s been serving us outfit and hair looks in the process. 

Not only did she break the Internet with her pink return post, she crashed the Crocs website when she pulled up on our timelines wearing the shoe sending fans straight to the retailers website to purchase.

Then she pulled up on our timelines in Bentley truck rocking a rare (one of eight) pink Richard Milie watch that reportedly costs $980000, according to TimeandTideWatches.

Stunting is a habit for the ‘LLC’ femcee and here’s the dripping bundles to go with it. And those Bottega Veneta shoes, as seen on Ri Ri and Jordyn Woods, are all the rage this season.

She continued to stunt on us with a pink Chanel iPhone case (and not the one you find on Canal St.). She also brought back her iconic Barbie chain, reminding fans she’s is Nicki mixtape form.

Nicki proves you can’t have too much Chanel in the next flick…or diamonds for that matter. Nicki is chilling iced out by the pool wearing a Chanel chain belt and Black Crocs with CC adornments.

Not only is it a flex for her hairstylist Tae (the best in the game) to have his own station in her luxurious home, Nicki stunts on us by switching up hair like she switches up shoes. This orange half-up, half-down wig with chopsticks is serving us lewks straight from the Chun Li video. Not only is she rocking a bedazzled Chanel purse, she’s posed beside her Chanel chair.

Can’t wait to see what look she pops out with next!

RELATED STORIES:

Are Bottega Veneta’s Stretched Sandals The Must-Have Shoes For The Summer?

Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet Wearing $50 Pink Crocs

Nicki Minaj’s Stunt Game On The ‘Gram Game Is Strong  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

